Several ladies from Caring Hearts Helping Hands were recognized for their years of volunteer service at the Dover Modern Maturity Center’s Retired Senior Volunteer Recognition Luncheon.

Honored were Joyce Canzano, Dover, 15 years; Norma Culver, Dover, 15 years; Carol Kujawa, Magnolia, 10 years; and BJ Van Kavelaar, Wyoming, 15 years.

Their primary volunteer involvement is with Caring Hearts Helping Hands, a 17-year-old nonprofit organization staffed entirely by volunteers who served an average of 125 low-income working families with children living in Kent County.

CHHH maintains a warehouse in Magnolia with new and gently used items donated by the community. CHHH clients can shop once a month and can receive a back to school backpack supplies as well as gifts for Christmas.

CHHH welcomes new volunteers to help in the warehouse, stuff bags and shop.

For more, visit chhh.org, call 698-1900 or email caringheart@verizon.net.