20-year-old Jordan Young charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Bridgeville man on multiple weapons charges.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, police observed 20-year-old Jordan L. Young traveling as a passenger in a black Cadillac Escalade in the parking lot of Royal Farms, at 16979 Beach Highway in Ellendale. Young had active felony warrants out of Troop 4, was a violation of probation absconder and had several capiases.

Young was taken into custody without incident. A search of his person found a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun in his pants pocket. The gun was loaded, with 17 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. Young is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Young was charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He was arraigned on the new and previous charges and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $153,792 cash-only bond.