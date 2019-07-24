Bayhealth Radiation Oncology Associates recently welcomed a new radiation oncologist, Tony T. Lee.

Lee brings more than two decades of radiation oncology experience to Bayhealth. He has experience in managing all cancer types but specifically focuses on prostate, breast, gastrointestinal and head and neck malignancies. Lee earned an undergraduate degree from University of Pennsylvania. Lee earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Temple University School of Medicine. He completed an internship in internal medicine at Pennsylvania Hospital and a residency in radiation oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Lee is a fellow of the American College of Radiation Oncology and is a member of the American Society for Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology. He serves as an adjunct assistant clinical professor for Indiana University School of Medicine and is a former primary investigator for the Radiation Therapy Oncology Group. He specializes in complex procedures including stereotactic radiotherapy, high dose rate brachytherapy, and 4D computed tomography planning and treatments. Lee has been rated one of “America’s Top Doctors” year after year.

“I am a firm believer in collaborative, multidisciplinary care in cancer treatments and that is what attracted me to Bayhealth,” said Lee. “I am thrilled to be surrounded by great colleagues in radiation oncology, medical oncology, surgical oncology, pathology, radiology and all the cancer care support staff.”

Radiation oncology is a cancer treatment that uses radiation to target and reduce tumors.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/cancer.