The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife’s Aquatic Resources Education Center invites anglers age 18 and older to try their luck at two upcoming adult fishing outings hosted by the center.

The events will be held from 6-8 p.m. July 26 and Aug. 1 at the Aquatic Resources Education Center, 2520 Lighthouse Road, Smyrna. The center offers two catch-and-release fishing ponds, one of them with shoreline fishing and the second with a handicap-accessible floating dock.

Aquatic Resources Education Center staff will be on hand to help adult anglers and also will answer questions about one of Delaware’s prime outdoor recreational opportunities. While participation is free, all adult anglers must have either a current Delaware fishing license or, if they are license-exempt, a Delaware Fisherman Information Network number.

Delaware fishing licenses are sold online, at the licensing desk in DNREC’s Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, and by fishing license agents statewide. To find a participating agent, or to purchase a license online, visit bit.ly/2H7eZ72. For additional information on Delaware fishing licenses, call 302-739-9918. License-exempt anglers, including Delaware residents 65 and older, may visit delaware-fin.com or call 800-432-9228 toll-free to obtain their free FIN number.

Interested participants can register for the Aquatic Resources Education Center’s adult fishing outings by emailing mary.rivera@delaware.gov.

For more, visit bit.ly/2H7U7fN.