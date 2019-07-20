Update: Two dead, 82-year-old Louis M. Camerota and his wife Gail F. Camerota

UPDATE: Monday, police identified the persons killed as 82-year-old Louis M. Camerota and his wife, Gail F. Camerota, in an apparent murder-suicide.

===

The Delaware State Police are investigating a July 20 shooting.

According to police, around 1:12 p.m., state troopers were dispatched to ManorCare of Wilmington, located at 700 Foulk Road, for a reported shooting.

Police said that an 82-year-old male and a 79-year-old female were both pronounced deceased at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. The woman was a resident of ManorCare. A handgun has been recovered from the scene.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the manner and cause of death.

The victims’ identities are being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

The building has been cleared and declared safe at this time, according to police.

Police said there is no concern for public safety. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time due to heavy police activity.

The investigation is in its early stages with further information being released as it becomes available.