The collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle happened today, July 20, at 1:05 a.m., just north of Middletown near Boyds Corner Road.

A Middletown man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross Summit Bridge Road after midnight, in the early morning hours today, Saturday, July 20.

The incident happened just north of Middletown at about 1:05 a.m., when a 2013 BMW 3S was traveling north on Summit Bridge Road past the intersection with Boyds Corner Road, in the right lane.

A pedestrian was beginning to cross Summit Bridge Road from west to east across from the entrance to the Mount Pleasant Mobile Home Park. The pedestrian crossed the southbound lanes but then entered the northbound lanes into the path of the BMW.

The pedestrian, a 57-year-old Middletown man, wasn't using a marked crosswalk, wasn't carrying a flashlight and wasn't wearing any reflective material, police said.

He was transported to the Middletown Emergency Department where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

The driver of the BMW, a 20-year-old Middletown man, was properly restrained and wasn't injured.

Northbound Summit Bridge Road was closed for about two hours after the collision which remains under investigation.