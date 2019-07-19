Delaware State Police said the collision happened at about 9:28 p.m., on Turkey Point Road near Olin Dill Road.

A Felton man died in a collision between a motorcycle and farm machinery Thursday in Viola.

Robert L. McGee, 43, of Felton, was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Turkey Point Road towards Olin Dill Road when he collided with a hay binder/cutter being towed by a tractor north on Turkey Point Road.

McGee was thrown from the motorcycle. He wasn't wearing a helmet.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the tractor, a 63-year-old Viola man, wasn't injured.

Police said the tractor had operational lights. The hay binder that was being pulled had two reflective strips and a "slow moving vehicle" reflective triangle.

The road was closed for about three-and-a-half hours after the collision which remains under investigation.