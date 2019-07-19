Pennsylvania man dies in Frankford

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Frankford.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Monday, July 15, as a 1997 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling southbound on Roxana Road, approaching the intersection of Bennett Road. An deer entered the roadway directly in front of the motorcycle. After striking the deer, the operator of the motorcycle lost control and the bike overturned.

The operator of the motorcycle, 52-year-old Michael Dunlap, of Temple, Pennsylvania, was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to Christiana Hospital with serious injuries, which he succumbed to on Wednesday, July 17.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into the incident.