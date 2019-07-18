Bayhealth announced Xiang Fang, who has been a nurse at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus for 25 years and is a nurse on the 3 West surgical acuity adaptable unit, is the most recent DAISY Award recipient, following the care he provided to a patient who was intellectually challenged.

His actions toward this patient stood out so much that another patient felt compelled to share with Fang’s nurse manager.

Fang’s nurse manager, Kathy Boyer, nominated him for the DAISY Award based on the conversation she had with the patient.

“He was very respectful in every interaction and was extremely kind to her,” said Boyer. “He spoke with her in a way that preserved her dignity. She said that all the nurses were kind, but Fang just really stood out when interacting with her,” Boyer wrote in the nomination.

Fang said he was surprised to receive the award and at the same time happy that it shines some light on his unit.

“Patients like this woman are more vulnerable, so it’s important that we’re attuned to their needs,” said Fang. “Because they can’t verbally say what their needs are, we need to take cues and anticipate their needs. It’s a challenge because we don’t see patients like this often.”

With two parents who are physicians, Fang originally became a nurse to help pay for medical school, but he soon came to realize that nursing was where he’s meant to be. He said works on a unit he loves with amazing coworkers and a manager he constantly learns from on top of his love of caring for patients.

DAISY Award honorees are nominated by nurses, administrators, peers, physicians, volunteers, patients and families.

To nominate a Bayhealth nurse, visit bayhealth.org/daisy.