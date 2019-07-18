Nicole Medina, the 2019 American Honey Princess, will visit Harrington July 21-25, as a guest of the Delaware Beekeepers Association and will appear at the Delaware State Fair to speak about the importance of honeybees to Delaware agriculture.

Medina will talk about how honeybees drive the quantity and quality of food and share information about the bonuses that honeybees provide beyond honey.

Medina is the 20-year-old daughter of Joel and Nolvia Medina of Green Township, New Jersey. She is a sophomore at Sussex County Community College studying business administration. Medina has been keeping bees for five years with her family and is an active volunteer in the Sussex County Beekeepers Association.

As the 2019 American Honey Princess, Medina serves as a national spokesperson on behalf of the American Beekeeping Federation, a trade organization representing beekeepers and honey producers throughout the U.S. The American Honey Queen and Princess speak and promote in venues nationwide, and Medina will travel throughout the U.S. in 2019. Prior to being selected as the American Honey Queen, Medina served as the 2018 New Jersey Honey Queen. In this role, she promoted the honey industry at fairs, festivals and farmers markets, via media interviews and in schools.

Honeybees are responsible for nearly one-third of humans’ entire diet, in regards to the pollination services that they provide for a large majority of fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes. This amounts to nearly $19 billion per year of direct value from honeybee pollination to U.S. agriculture.

For more, call 233-4209.