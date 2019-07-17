With temperatures in the Mid-Atlantic approaching the triple digits this week, Delmarva Power crews have completed essential work and will follow special protocols for managing the energy grid during upcoming extreme weather conditions.

“Our staff and crews are at the ready, preparing daily for potential system impacts and using best practices to increase reliability across our energy system,” said Tyler Anthony, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power. “As temperatures climb, energy use typically climbs too. Just as we do our part, we ask customers to do their part to conserve energy and follow practical energy savings tips to help us ensure the clean, safe, reliable energy service that our customers expect.”

Delmarva Power’s preparation for this week’s heat wave includes:

— Closely monitoring the extreme weather pattern and sharing best practices with emergency management partners in the area as well as sister companies across the Exelon family.

— Increased staffing in operations centers and placed additional crews on call to respond to any outages or issues that may occur on the local energy grid.

— Increased deployment of capacitors on the distribution system, which is a piece of equipment that helps the local energy grid operate more efficiently and reliably.

— During extreme weather that reaches 95 degrees fahrenheit and higher, Delmarva Power suspends work on non-emergency projects that would place portions of the local energy grid out of service and potentially impact the company’s ability to respond to an outage.

— Each day, and ahead of increased summer load demands, work is performed as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to further enhance reliability for customers. This work includes inspecting and upgrading equipment; trimming trees, which cause about 30% of power outages for customers each year; and undertaking dozens of targeted projects to modernize critical energy infrastructure and build a more resilient grid.

Tips to help customers save money and energy during hot summer days include:

— Set thermostats at a comfortable 78 degrees fahrenheit during hot summer days.

— Turn off or unplug all unnecessary lighting, devices and appliances.

— When air conditioning is on, keep all outside doors and windows closed. Closing shades, blinds and curtains can also help keep unwanted heat from entering the home.

— Run appliances that produce heat, such as clothes dryers, ovens and dishwashers, at night when it is cooler.

— Turn on ceiling fans to evenly distribute cool air throughout the home.

— Ensure that ducts and fans are not blocked by furniture. This will enable cool air to circulate freely, making the home more comfortable.

Customers are encouraged to get more detailed information about their energy usage, so they can make more informed choices about how they use energy by signing up for My Account. Additional tips, as well as information about programs to help reduce costs and energy usage, such as Peak Energy Savings, can be found at delmarva.com/savings.

To immediately report a downed wire or service issue, customers should call 800-898-8042​, visit delmarva.com, or through the company’s mobile app. The app has resources to keep customers informed during an outage, including an interactive outage map and estimates of how quickly power is expected to be restored. If natural​ gas is detected or smelled, leave the area immediately and then call 454-0317. Representatives are available 24/7.

For more, visit delmarva.com.