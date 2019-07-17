Where to beat the heat in Milton, Bethany Beach, Georgetown and Greenwood

Sussex County has four designated “cooling stations” for anyone who needs a break from what forecasters expect will be the summer’s hottest weather yet to come.

National Weather Service forecasters this week are predicting temperatures the next several days to top 90 degrees, with heat index values near or exceeding 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, and possibly maxing out at 115 degrees by Saturday.

There is the chance of heavy thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday, as the remnants of Hurricane Barry move through the region, but those storms are not expected to provide long-lasting relief from the heat.

Sussex County reminds the public that there are county facilities available as “cooling stations” in the summer during their regular business hours, offering the public a respite from the heat and humidity. The air-conditioned sites include:

County Admin Building

2 The Circle

Georgetown, DE

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. M-F

Greenwood Library

100 Mill Street

Greenwood, DE

10 a.m.-8 p.m. M, T, Th, F;

10 a.m.-5 p.m. W; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.

Milton Library

121 Union Street

Milton, DE

10 a.m.-8 p.m. M-F;

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.

South Coastal Library

43 Kent Ave.

Bethany Beach, DE

10 a.m.-8 p.m. M-Th; 1-5 p.m. F;

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.

Sussex County paramedics will make routine stops at these locations, as time permits, to answer any heat-related questions and/or concerns. Also, free, individual servings of bottled water will be available at the County Administration Building ONLY to help the public cool off from the heat.

When visiting a relief station, please bring any medications and/or specialty items that you need.

Residents and visitors are urged to limit exposure outside, particularly during the hottest part of the day – roughly from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Those who must be outside should take frequent breaks, and drink plenty of water.

Be sure to check on friends, relatives and neighbors, particularly the elderly and young children, who may be at risk for exposure to the heat.

County residents are reminded to create a Safety Profile for their household and loved ones with the County’s free Smart911 service, which provides potentially critical, life-saving information to first responders in an emergency. Profiles can contain as much or as little information as users want, including details about their properties, special medical conditions and family contacts. Visit www.smart911.com to get started.

For more information, please call the EOC at (302) 855-7801 or Sussex County EMS at (302) 854-5050.