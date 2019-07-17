A schedule of DNREC's programs and presentations

Thursday, July 18

• Noon - 3 p.m. Who's in the Bay Today? Learn about aquatic species that live in the Delaware Bay and meet some of them up close! (From the DuPont Nature Center)

• Noon - 6 p.m. Delaware Invasive Species Council (DNREC Partner Booth)

• 1 p.m. Cutting the Ribbon! Governor John Carney and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin will cut the ribbon on the newly-renovated, air-conditioned DNREC Building! (Front entrance)

• 1 - 7 p.m. Sculptures in the Sand! Watch as skilled sculptors transform a pile of sand into fantastical new forms! (Next to the DNREC Porch)

Friday, July 19

• Noon - 3 p.m. Travel Back to Civil War Days! Costumed interpreters invite children to play games and try on period costumes, then march in children’s infantry drills! (From Fort Delaware State Park)

• Noon - 3 p.m. Make Your Own Bluebird Box! Kids, make your own bluebird box to take home and paint! (DNREC Porch)

• Noon - 6 p.m. The Nature Conservancy (DNREC Partner Booth)

Saturday, July 20

• Noon - 6 p.m. Aquatic Ecosystems! Learn about the unique ecosystems of Delaware's Piedmont and Coastal Plain! (From White Clay Creek and Lums Pond State Parks)

• Noon - 6 p.m. Duck Decoy Demo! Duck decoy carving by Harold Van Dyck (Theater back room)

• Noon - 4 p.m. Duck, Duck, Goose! Show your skills in DNREC's Duck and Goose Calling Contest! Registration: 10:30-11:45 a.m. (Hertrich Plaza in front of the Grandstand)

• Noon - 6 p.m. Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park (DNREC Partner Booth)

Sunday, July 21

• Noon - 3 p.m. Bringing the Zoo to You! Meet a few of the residents of Delaware's very own zoo and learn about where and how they live. (From the Brandywine Zoo)

• Noon - 6 p.m. Delaware Native Plant Society (DNREC Partner Booth)

Monday, July 22 – Senior Day

• 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. DNREC Weatherization Assistance Program (DNREC Porch)

• Noon - 3 p.m. Beach Comes to the Fair! Live horseshoe crabs and other beach creatures travel inland to DNREC's fair building to meet visitors. (From Cape Henlopen State Park)

• Noon - 3 p.m. Friends of Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge (DNREC Partner Booth)

• 3 - 6 p.m. Friends of Killens Pond State Park (DNREC Partner Booth)

• 3 - 6 p.m. Wacky Worms! Who knew worms could be so much fun? We’ll bring our worm bin to discuss the lives of worms and why they are important to us - and you can join hands-on activities to explore worms up close! (From Bellevue State Park)

Tuesday, July 23 – Kids Day

• Noon - 3 p.m. Reptiles and Amphibians of Delaware! Meet the often-unnoticed creatures that crawl, hop, swim and slither in our wetlands, woods and waterways. (Killens Pond State Park)

• Noon - 3 p.m. Friends of Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge (DNREC Partner Booth)

• Noon - 3 p.m. Make Your Own Bluebird Box! Kids, make your own bluebird box to take home and paint! (DNREC Porch)

• 3 - 6 p.m. Experience Colonial Games and Toys! Costumed interpreters invite visitors to play games and check out toys from Colonial times! (From First State Heritage Park, DNREC Porch)

• 3 - 6 p.m. Story Time at the Bay! Join DuPont Nature Center educators to read stories and do activities about aquatic species found in the Delaware Bay! (From the DuPont Nature Center)

Wednesday, July 24 – Armed Forces Day/Military Appreciation Day

• 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. DNREC Weatherization Assistance Program (DNREC Porch)

• Noon - 3 p.m. Animal Adaptations! Discover how animals adapt to an urban environment through hands-on activities with Park Naturalists. (From Alapocas Run State Park/Wilmington State Parks)

• Noon - 6 p.m. Fort Miles Historical Association (DNREC Partner Booth)

Thursday, July 25 – Governors Day/Senior Day

• 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Volunteer Opportunities with DNREC (DNREC Partner Booth)

• 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Join DNREC’s Volunteer Olympics! Get a taste of some of the volunteer opportunities DNREC offers by competing in fast and fun games including beach grass planting and horseshoe crab counting … with prizes.

• Noon - 6 p.m. World of Decoys by Ed Lewandowski (Theater back room)

• 1 - 2 p.m. DNREC Awards at Mann Tharp Pavilion! DNREC’s Young Environmentalists, Youth Fishing Tournament winners, Volunteers of the Year, and DNREC photo contest winners will be recognized by Governor Carney and Secretary Garvin during the fair’s annual Governor’s Day.

• 1 - 7 p.m. Sculptures in the Sand! Watch as skilled sculptors transform a pile of sand into fantastical new forms! (Next to the DNREC Porch)

• 3 - 6 p.m. Helping Wildlife! Meet wildlife rehabilitators, and learn what you should do when you encounter wildlife needing help. (Delaware Council of Wildlife Rehabilitators and Educators)

Friday, July 26

• Noon - 3 p.m. Creating Power through Natural Resources! See how water creates power by watching a steam engine in action, then create your own pinwheel to harness wind and make energy (From Auburn Valley State Park)

• Noon - 3 p.m. Make Your Own Bluebird Box! Kids, make your own bluebird box to take home and paint! (DNREC Porch)

• Noon - 6 p.m. Quality Deer Management Association (DNREC Partner Booth)

• 4:30 - 9 p.m. How Does Your Deer Measure Up? Learn how Boone & Crockett’s white-tailed deer scoring system works, see some examples of mounted record-holders and get your own evaluated. (DNREC Porch)

Saturday, July 27

• Noon - 3 p.m. Creatures & History of Indian River Inlet! Participants will learn about the history of this dynamic waterway, its role in our maritime history, and how it impacts the local ecology of Delaware’s inland bays. (From Delaware Seashore State Park/Indian River Life-Saving Station)

• Noon - 6 p.m. Delaware Envirothon (DNREC Partner Booth)



