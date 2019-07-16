Del-One Federal Credit Union announced the addition of Kristen Saito as the new director of lending.

Saito comes to Del-One with more than 20 years in the banking/credit union industry and will graduate from Western CUNA Management School in July.

Saito most recently worked as the assistant vice president of lending at Premier Members Credit Union in Boulder, Colorado. She has two biological children and has raised an additional five through foster and foreign exchange programs. Saito’s mother also resides with her and her spouse.

Additional updates to the Del-One team include the promotion of Marc Kidwell to chief information officer. Kidwell began his career with the credit union in 2006 as an information systems specialist, before being promoted over the years to systems analyst, systems administrator and director of information technology.

Also promoted was Justin Smith to director of technology. Smith started with Del-One in 2009 as an information technology intern, and was promoted throughout his career to systems analyst, network support technician, senior network analyst, and was the assistant director of technology for Del-One.

