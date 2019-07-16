Bayhealth offers free blood pressure clinics each month at four locations as part of the PACE — Promoting Active Community Engagement — Program.

Clinics will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 1 at Dover Interfaith Mission Resource Center, 684 Forest St.; 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 15 at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, Outpatient Center, second floor, 100 Wellness Way, Milford; 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 21 at Slaughter Neck Community Center, 22942 Slaughter Neck Road, Lincoln; and 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 26 at Modern Maturity Center, Longwood Room, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover.

PACE is a free program designed to help people live healthier lifestyles. It’s important to monitor blood pressure, since hypertension — high blood pressure — may be linked to heart and other chronic diseases.

No pre-registration is necessary.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/pace.