Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, 11978 Turkle Pond Road, Milton, announced its schedule of upcoming events.

— Birding Field Trip: 8 to 11 a.m. July 21. Led by volunteer birding guides, beginner and experienced bird watchers will observe and learn about the bird species frequenting the refuge at this time of year. Come prepared for the weather and expect to walk up to a mile. Bring binoculars, a field guide and spotting scope; leader will have spotting scopes also. Binoculars will be available to borrow. Meet at the refuge office. Free, must register: 684-8419. Also Aug. 21 and Sept. 19.

— An Evening at the Hook Lecture Series: “Monitoring Delaware Bay Fish Populations”: 7-8 p.m. Aug. 13. Michael Greco, a fisheries biologist for the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Division of Fish & Wildlife, and team leader of the trawl surveys in the Delaware Bay, will give a presentation on how these surveys are used in fisheries management.

— An Evening at the Hook Lecture Series: “Bees”: 7-8 p.m. Sept. 10. Mary Randall, vice president of the Kent County Beekeepers Association, will speak about the value of honeybees, their role in the pollination of plant species and how to protect the bee population.

— An Evening at the Hook Lecture Series: “Diamondback Terrapins of Delaware”: 7-8 p.m. Oct. 8. Olivia McDonald, Delaware Seashore State Park interpreter and program coordinator, will share her experience with protecting the Diamondback Terrapin population of Delaware’s beaches and marshes.

For more, visit fws.gov/refuge/prime_hook.