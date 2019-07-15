16-year-olds Mario Ponce and Jennifer A. Llamas, both of of Lenham, Maryland, 19-year-old Wilfredo N. Rodriguez, of College Park, Maryland, and 16-year-old Justin I. Cooper of Clinton, Maryland, charged

Delaware State Police, with the assistance of the Delaware Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police, Millsboro Police Department, Bridgeville Police Department and Georgetown Police Department, arrested four suspects after they led police on a chase in an allegedly stolen vehicle.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 14, when troopers were made aware that Maryland State Police were in pursuit of a stolen Honda Civic that had fled into Delaware. The vehicle was located traveling northbound on Route 133, in the area of Patriots Way, in Millsboro. An attempt was made to stop the vehicle, but the operator continued to drive recklessly and fled from police.

The vehicle came to a stop at Route 13 and Redden Road in Bridgeville and a passenger got out and took off on foot. Justin I. Cooper, 16, of Clinton, Maryland, struck a Bridgeville K-9 in an attempt to escape, but was subsequently taken into custody.

The vehicle continued to flee and was later located unoccupied on Walnut Street in Bridgeville. A citizen reported seeing the occupants enter a nearby shed. Troopers located the three suspects, 16-year-olds Mario Ponce and Jennifer A. Llamas, both of of Lenham, Maryland, and 19-year-old Wilfredo N. Rodriguez, of College Park, Maryland, hiding in the shed and took them into custody without further incident.

Cooper was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. he was committed to the Vision Quest Center on $1,500 secured bond.

Ponce was charged with third-degree burglary, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, second-degree conspiracy, reckless driving and failure to stop. He was committed to the Vision Quest Center on $2,600 secured bond.

Llamas was charged with third-degree burglary, resisting arrest and second-degree conspiracy. She was released on her own recognizance.

Rodriguez was charged with third-degree burglary, resisting arrest and second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution $3,000 secured bond.