Food Lion, the Delaware State Fair and the Food Bank of Delaware announced the eighth annual “Food Lion Feeds Hunger Relief Day” will take place July 22 at the Delaware State Fair, 18500 S. Dupont Highway, Harrington.

Fair attendees who bring five Food Lion brand canned or boxed goods will in exchange receive free gate admittance to the Delaware State Fair from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 22. This community effort is part of the eighth annual Food Lion Feeds Hunger Relief Day at the Delaware State Fair.

Donations received through this year’s effort will assist families in Kent and Sussex counties in need. More than 43,000 residents of Kent and Sussex counties are considered food insecure, meaning their access to adequate food is limited by a lack of money and other resources at times during the year.

“Food Lion Feeds Hunger Relief Day at the Delaware State Fair is a perfect day to visit the fair,” said Food Bank of Delaware Community Relations Manager Chad Robinson. “This day is a highlight for the Food Bank of Delaware as we get to see so many community members giving back to help their neighbors in need. We hope to exceed last year’s total by collecting more than 30,000 pounds of food in just one day.”

"The Delaware State Fair is excited to partner with Food Lion and the Food Bank of Delaware yet again to help collect the necessary food items to help feed Delaware families,” said Delaware State Fair Assistant Manager and Director of Marketing Danny Aguilar. “This is truly a team effort and we ask everybody planning to visit the fair on July 22 to get involved and help make a difference in our communities."

Volunteers from Food Lion and the Food Bank of Delaware will accept donations at all gates. No items stored in glass will be accepted. Some of the Food Bank of Delaware’s most-needed items include canned fruit, in light syrup or in its own juices if possible; canned vegetables and soups, low sodium if possible; tuna fish, in water if possible; peanut butter, low sodium if possible; and cereal and pasta, whole-grain when possible.

For more, visit foodlion.com, fbd.org and delawarestatefair.com.