Scholarships totaling $13,000 were awarded to seven students by various groups within Delaware Farm Bureau.

The one-time Kenny Moore Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $2,000 was presented to Jonathan Taylor Davis, of Smyrna. Son of Jay and Cindy Davis, this Smyrna High School graduate plans to attend Del Tech to major in energy management.

Hunter Willoughby received two scholarships, $1,000 each from New Castle County Women’s Committee and New Castle County Farm Bureau. Son of Michelle and Robert Willoughby Jr., of Middletown, he graduated from MOT charter school this month. Willoughby was active in 4-H for 10 years, started a Future Farmers of America chapter at his school and served as president for four years. He will pursue a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and natural resources from the University of Delaware, then perhaps go to medical school at Penn State.

Helena Kirk, the 2018-19 DFB State Youth Ambassador, also received two $1,000 scholarships, one from the Young Farmers & Ranchers and one from New Castle County Farm Bureau. Kirk plans to attend East Carolina University to study construction management. A graduate of Middletown High School, Kirk holds a Delaware FFA State Degree, was a U.S. Presidential Scholars candidate and was a delegate to the Global Youth Institute.

Leslie Webb, daughter of Elaine Webb, of Greenwood, won a $1,000 scholarship from Young Farmers & Ranchers and the Roland Garrison Scholarship from Kent County Farm Bureau in the amount of $1,000. A graduate of Lake Forest High, she plans to attend the University of Delaware to study Environmental Engineering. She is the recipient of the Delaware FFA State Degree, Michael Everline 4-H Leadership Award and a number of impressive honors, including serving as Delaware Dairy Princess.

The Women’s Committee $2,500 scholarship was presented to Taylor Cartanza, daughter of Paul Cartanza Jr. and Kristin Dixon, of Dover. Cartanza plans to attend the University of Delaware to study agriculture and natural resources, then return to the farm to work with her father and her extended family. The family’s membership in Delaware Farm Bureau dates back to her great-grandfather.

The Sussex Women’s $1,000 scholarship was presented to Spring Madison Vasey, of Lincoln.

Vasey graduated from home school studies in May 2017 and has been attending Delaware Technical Community College, majoring in dairy science and animal science. She plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in those fields with an emphasis on animal reproduction and biology in order, perhaps, to work as an embryologist. Daughter of Jody and Dean Vasey, she has been active in 4-H for 14 years, served as president of the Delaware State Fair Junior Board and Delaware Dairy Princess.

The Sussex County Farm Bureau presented a $500 scholarship to Gabriella B. Morelli, daughter of Joseph and Farrah Morelli, of Delmar. A graduate of Delmar High School, Morelli plans to attend Louisiana State University to study landscape architecture.

The Kent County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee gave a $1,000 scholarship to Kathryn Simpson, of Houston. She is the daughter of William Timothy and Michele Winkler Simpson. Having graduated from Lake Forest High School June 2017, Simpson graduated from Del Tech in May with a 4.0 GPA. She will enroll this fall in Wilmington University to study agriculture business and organizational management. Simpson was a class officer all four years of high school, was active in FFA, the Delaware State Fair Junior Board and assistant show secretary for State Fair Beef Department.