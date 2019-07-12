She was attempting to cross Route 113 in the dark

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in Georgetown.

Around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, a 2002 Volkswagen Bug was traveling southbound on Route 113, approaching Ennis Street. A pedestrian was walking in a westerly direction through the grass median of Route 113, attempting to cross the southbound travel lanes. The pedestrian entered the roadway directly into the path of the Volkswagen and was struck.

The pedestrian, a 28-year-old female from Georgetown, was not in a crosswalk, wearing dark clothing and not carrying a light. According to police, the operator of the Volkswagen was unable to avoid the collision.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

The operator of the Volkswagen, a 21-year-old female from Arnold, Maryland, remained on scene, was properly restrained and did not sustain injury.

The southbound lanes of Route 113 were closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.