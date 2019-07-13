The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Parks & Recreation announced that Killens Pond Road, from Paradise Alley Road to Scrap Tavern Road, will close to through traffic July 22 through Aug. 16 for construction.

Work will include repair and replacement of the bridge deck at the spillway adjacent to Killens Pond State Park.

Detour signs will be placed by DelDOT to route traffic from the day-use side of the park to the campground throughout the construction period. Visitor access from Route 13 to the campground entrance on Paradise Alley Road and to the main park entrance from Killens Pond Road will not be impacted. DelDOT flaggers will be on hand during the construction to direct pedestrian access to and from the Pondside Trail.

The park will remain open during the construction period.