He's a cat. He needs a human. Any color human.

Bengali is three years old. He's deaf, but he doesn't know it and certainly doesn't let it stop him.

Bengali's original owner fell ill and had to be hospitalized, so he was left with no one to care for him. He has been up for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA since June, and, despite such gorgeous white fur, has yet to be picked.

Even though he's deaf, Bengali gets along great with other cats and enjoys showing off for attention. He's available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's New Castle campus.