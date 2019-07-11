The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, Department of Delaware elected Marc Garduno, from Post 3238 in Camden, as its new state commander at the 82d annual State Convention in late June.

Garduno is a retired Army warrant officer who served as a human resources technician in multiple assignments including service with the 82d Airborne Division, the 2nd Infantry Division, and with Headquarters, 8th U.S. Army.

Garduno has the distinction of being a two time All-American Commander at the post and district levels within the VFW and hopes to leverage the experience gained from those leadership roles to continue the organization’s traditions of helping Delaware’s Veteran population and advocating on their behalf in Legislative Hall and on Capitol Hill.

“I’m sure that together with organizations such as the American Legion, Vietnam Veterans of America and the Military Officers Association of America here in Delaware, we’ll continue to search for better ways to enrich the lives of Delaware’s Veterans because they’ve earned it,” said Garduno.

