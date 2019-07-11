Delaware Technical Community College had 13 student-athletes receive National Junior College Athletic Association honors for their academic achievements in the 2018-19 season.

These 13 student-athletes received the NJCAA All-Academic Student-Athlete Award by obtaining a specific GPA for the academic year.

The NJCAA All-Academic Student-Athlete Award consists of three tiers of teams. The first team includes student-athletes with a 4.0 GPA, the second team includes student-athletes with a 3.8-3.99 GPA and the third team includes student-athletes with a 3.6-3.79 GPA.

All-Academic First Team members are McKenna Browning, softball, diagnostic medical sonography major, from Easton, Maryland, and St. Michael’s High School; Emily Campbell, women’s volleyball, physical therapist assistant major, of Camden and Polytech High School; Ben Cooper, golf, general business major, of Selbyville, homeschooled; Logan Hallee, men’s cross country, biological sciences major, of Newark and Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School; Ben Hudson, baseball and golf, biological sciences major, of Whaleyville, Maryland, homeschooled; and Michelle Krzywicki, women’s volleyball, human services major, of Newark and James H. Groves Adult High School.

All-Academic Second Team members are Brooke Miller, women’s volleyball, nursing major, of Middletown and Appoquinimink High School; and Kaylie Moore, softball, office administration major, of Federalsburg, Maryland, and Colonel Richardson High School.

All-Academic Third Team members are Stephen Constantinou, men’s cross country, civil engineering major, of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania and St. Mark’s High School; Caitlin Pontak, softball, physical therapist assistant major, of Newark and Newark Charter School; Camryn Thompson, softball, business administration major, of Laurel and Delmarva Christian High School; Bryan Widdowson, baseball, criminal justice major, of Seaford and Seaford High School; and Morgan Willoughby, softball, elementary education major, of Federalsburg, Maryland, and Colonel Richardson High School.

