Convoy of Hope, partnering with local businesses, churches, government agencies and nonprofits, will arrive to serve Dover residents at 10 a.m. July 13 at the Legislative Mall, 410 Legislative Ave.

The free event offers $500,000 in goods and services including groceries, veterans services, haircuts, family portraits, job services, a kids zone, a hot meal and new children’s shoes, at no charge, while supplies last.

For more, visit convoyofhope.org/dover, call 233-8544 or email convoyofhopedover@gmail.com.