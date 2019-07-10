40-year-old Charlie V. Riddick, of Seaford, and 31-year-old Isiah J. Major, of Selbyville, charged

The Delaware State Police Sussex Drug Unit, with the assistance of the Seaford Police Department, Sussex Governor’s Task Force and the Special Operation Response Team concluded a drug investigation in Seaford on Tuesday, July 9.

According to police, their investigation found that 40-year-old Charlie V. Riddick was using two Seaford residences, one in the 800 block of Douglas Street and the other in the 800 block of Clementine Court, to distribute illegal drugs. Search and seizure warrants were obtained for both residences.

Riddick was taken into custody at the Clementine Court residence without incident. Police say he was found in possession of ten rounds of 9mm ammunition. During the search of the Douglas Street residence, detectives made contact with 31-year-old Isiah J. Major, of Selbyville, and determined that he was selling marijuana. He was also taken into custody without incident.

Police seized the following items during the execution of the search warrants:

60 armor-piercing 5.56 rounds Glock 9mm Model 17 handgun 52 rounds of 9mm ammunition Approximately 91.58 grams of marijuana Over $800 in suspected drug proceeds

Both firearms were reported stolen out of Millersville, Maryland.

Riddick was charged with four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited and two counts of receiving a stolen firearm. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $45,000 cash-only bond.

Major was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was released on his own recognizance.