Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, 11978 Turkle Pond Road, Milton, announced its 2019-20 hunting opportunities.

Completed applications for the Nov. 16, 2019, and Jan. 18, 2020, early and late season headquarters deer hunts must be received no later than 4 p.m. Sept. 13. Applications must be filled out in-person at the refuge headquarters office, or in the refuge hallway during off hours when administrative offices are closer. Applications will not be accepted over the telephone or available on the refuge website.

The refuge will allow portable tree and ground stands; however, the use of nails, wire, screws or bolts to attach the stand to the tree is prohibited. Safety strap while in stands. Stands must be removed at the end of each day

A complete listing of 2019-20 hunting information and regulations will soon be available at primehook.fws.gov.

For more, call 684-8419.