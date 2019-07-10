A pinning and graduation ceremony was held June 18 at the Polytech Adult Education Conference Center to honor graduates of its practical nursing program.

The intensive eleven-month diploma program provides classroom, nursing skills lab and clinical training to prepare students to take the National Council Licensure Examination-Practical Nurse licensure exam.

Practical nursing program graduates included Annemarie Atkinson, Connijane Bonsu-Darkwah, Josie Bowen, Brittany Carrion, Tyanda Hackett, Asia Harvey, Velmah John, Lena Jones, Stephanie Kelley, Ashley Kraus, Debra Logan, Jamyra Lopez, Jacquelin Maurer, Carnisha McCullum, SharaGail McDonald, Wendy Mejia, Michael Nerad, Tie’Naira Nickerson, Rose Nyakundi, Mary Nyambega, Kiera Peace, Elissa Powell, Kristin Scott, Loice Sekut, Labria Stancil, Gabi Taylor, Raykia Thorne, Ciara Ward, Diamond Whyte and Tamyra Wilson.