The Delaware Community Foundation recently awarded $55,344 in specific interest grants to 11 nonprofit organizations around the state.

Specific interest grants — created by donors to support issues they are particularly passionate about — focus on arts in Wilmington, long-term care, fulfillment of children’s wishes and training and treatment of animals.

This year’s recipients are:

— Delaware Shakespeare, $2,500, to support free, high-quality Shakespeare performances to homeless shelters, prisons and community centers through Delaware Shakespeare’s Community Tour, which launched in 2016.

— Market Street Music, $2,500, to fund artist fees for a series of free concerts that will increase the availability of music in Wilmington, for those for whom cost, transportation or access is prohibitive.

— Urban Promise Wilmington, $2,000, to support Speak UP!, a contest that will encourage at-risk teens to practice their skills through writing and presenting an original speech to an audience of community leaders.

— Grand Opera House Inc., $2,500, to support sensory-friendly performances that specifically cater to individuals with autism and other special needs.

— Exceptional Care for Children, $6,943.69, to fund new bedside storage solutions to help prevent infection in the bedrooms of residents, who are medically fragile children ages 21 and younger.

— Arise Delaware, $10,000, to support the Embrace Program, which will provide respite services through monthly three-hour events with dinners, games and socialization for individuals and families affected by disabilities.

— Colonial Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America Inc., $3,000, to enable the Accessibility Needs Program to serve more disabled individuals in independent living with necessary aids such as ramps, wheelchairs and prosthetic devices.

— Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley, $7,500, to enable more of Delaware’s critically ill children to receive wishes, which inspire and give hope to the children and their families.

— Preston’s March for Energy, $7,000, to fund three adaptive bikes to children with developmental disabilities in need of fun, outdoor movement.

— Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research, $5,000, to provide food, medicine and care for orphaned and oiled native birds, with the goal of returning them to their natural habitat after rehabilitation.

— Faithful Friends Animal Society, $6,400, to support operation costs for the Free Pet Food & Supply crisis prevention program, which reduces pet relinquishment by providing owners with free pet food, supplies and education for preventative care.

For more, visit delcf.org or call 571-8004.