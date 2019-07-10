The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce joined the Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing for a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony July 1 to celebrate the new Interfaith Crossing supportive housing facility on South Dupont Highway, Felton.

Interfaith Crossing is the result of Dover Interfaith’s efforts to create housing available to men moving from homelessness to independence. Many of these men need highly affordable housing in a small, supportive community of men who have faced similar challenges and who can continue to access the services of Dover Interfaith, if needed. It was also an opportunity to repurpose a facility being sold by the Islamic Society of Central Delaware — one of Dover Interfaith Mission’s faith community partners. It’s a safe and affordable housing facility for men who have been homeless but who have acquired employment or other stable income, and who have shown themselves to be cooperative and interested in living in a group setting.

Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing began in 2008 and currently operates a 34-bed shelter for homeless men, a daytime resource center for homeless adults and, with the addition of Interfaith Crossing, 60 beds of supportive housing. In the 11 years since it opened, Dover Interfaith Mission has sheltered and assisted about 3,000 homeless men and is committed to continuing to operate the shelter and seek ways to develop highly affordable housing for those moving from homelessness to productive and purposeful lives.

For more, call 736-3600 or email interfaithdover@verizon.net.