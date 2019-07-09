Steven Forshey, of Magnolia, recently received the Employee of the First Quarter 2019 Award from Kent-Sussex Industries Inc.

As Employee of the Quarter, Forshey’s name has been added to a permanent plaque at KSI and he received a $50 Visa gift card from Dover Federal Credit Union. He also received a gift certificate donated by G&R Campground in Houston entitling him to spend a weekend in one of their cottages and a one-year aquatics membership from the Greater Milford Boys & Girls Club.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation and life enrichment services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex Counties. KSI is committed to making all reasonable accommodations, in order to ensure programs and services are as accessible as possible to as many people as possible.

For more, visit ksiinc.org or call 422-4014, ext. 3015.