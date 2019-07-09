The blaze, reported shortly after midnight, occurred in the 700 block of Idlewyld Drive in the Parkside neighborhood, near Cedar Lane Road.

Fire destroyed a home in Middletown early Sunday morning, but no injuries were reported.

The blaze, reported shortly after midnight, occurred in the 700 block of Idlewyld Drive in the Parkside neighborhood, near Cedar Lane Road, said Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio.

When firefighters from Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown arrived, the front of the house was engulfed in flames.

There were no reported injuries, but a family of five has been displaced, Chionchio said.

Damage was estimated at $500,000.

On Tuesday, Chionchio said the investigation of the fire's cause is continuing.