Following the Delaware City Refining Co.’s fifth annual Charity Golf Fundraiser in June, the company presented a $15,000 donation to Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. in support of the programs KSI provides to adults with intellectual, developmental or physical disabilities.

The Delaware City Refining Co. established the Charity Golf Fundraiser in 2015 to expand the refinery’s outreach and charitable giving efforts by raising funds to help meet the growing financial needs of nonprofit organizations throughout the state of Delaware.

For more, call 422-4014, ext. 3015, or email hollisa@ksiinc.org.