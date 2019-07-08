Joseph C. Jackson, 55, of Cheswold, died at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center northeast of Smyrna July 4.

The Department of Correction announced today that an inmate died July 4 at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center northeast of Smyrna.

Joseph C. Jackson, 55, of Cheswold, was pronounced dead at 3:44 a.m.

Foul play isn't suspected, according to the Department of Correction.

His family has been notified.

Jackson was serving a 14-year sentence for violation of probation. His original charges were trafficking cocaine of 50-100 grams and delivery of a narcotic schedule II controlled substance. He began his sentence Sept. 19,2007.

As part of standard procedure, Jackson’s body was taken to the State Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy.