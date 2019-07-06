Suspect allegedly shoved an employee that confronted him

Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a Rehoboth department store and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, July 5, a suspect removed merchandise from Marshall's at 18578 Coastal Highway. After placing the items in a bag, he was confronted by an employee and shoved him. He was last seen entering the back seat of the pictured Chrysler 300, which was operated by an unknown subject.

The employee was not injured.

The suspect was described as a average-build black male with light facial hair on his chin. In addition to the orange vest and hat, he was wearing blue jeans and gray and white sneakers. The hat had “STANLEY” written on it.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Cpl. M. Hawk at Troop 7 by calling 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.