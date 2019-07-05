Blind in one eye, the laid-back senior hopes for a home

Eli watched hopefully as over 1,000 pets went home with their families at Brandywine Valley SPCA's recent mega-adoption event, but, sadly, he remained.

As is typical of his easy-going personality, he waited patiently in his crate for that special adopter looking to give a senior a soft landing place for the golden years. Then he went back to the shelter to wait some more.

Eli arrived at the shelter over a month ago as a stray. The medical team estimates he is 12 years old. He is blind in one eye and partially sighted in the other. It’s hard to imagine how this sweet elder boy ended up on his own.

Eli does well with easy-going dogs and seems to enjoy the company of kids, perhaps best matched with older kids who understand his sight limitations.

Stop by the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s New Castle Campus to meet Eli.