Graduates of the Institute on the Constitution's U.S. Constitution Course gathered June 6 in Dover to receive their certificates.

The nine-week class, "An American View of Law, Liberty and Government," was taught by IOTC founder Michael Peroutka and Larry Mayo, of Sussex County.

The IOTC was established in 2004 and is a nonprofit, educational outreach located in Pasadena, Maryland. IOTC courses and programs are intended to reconnect Americans to the history of the American Republic and the country’s heritage of freedom under law. There are graduates of the IOTC's U.S. Constitution Course in all 50 states.

For more, visit instituteontheconstitution.com.