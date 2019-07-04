Free Lyft vouchers available

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is partnering with Delaware State Police and local law enforcement for the national summer holiday campaign "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over." The campaign will take place from July 4 to July 7 to put an end to drunk driving. There will be increased enforcement on the roads with zero tolerance for those who drive impaired.



“We want to be very clear about the consequences of driving while intoxicated,” said Christopher Klein, Acting Director Delaware Office of Highway Safety. “Intoxicated driving is illegal and potentially deadly, and a risk we don’t want to see people take. Make no mistake: If you are caught driving while intoxicated, you will be arrested.”



During the 2014 to 2018 Fourth of July holiday period in Delaware, there were 53 DUI-related crashes. Five people were killed in those crashes, which involved at least one driver or motorcycle operator with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. That’s five families who will forever remember Independence Day with a heavy heart.



This Fourth of July, drivers are urged to designate a sober driver before heading out for the evening. If you plan on drinking, plan on not driving.

If you’re at the Delaware beaches over the holiday weekend, use SoberLift to get a safe ride home. In partnership with Lyft®, the Delaware Office of Highway Safety is offering the sober ride program, beginning on Wednesday, July 3, at 4 p.m. and ending Sunday, July 7, at 2 a.m.

Free SoberLift vouchers (maximum value of $15) will be provided for individuals who want a safe ride during that time period. Text “SoberLift” to 99000 to redeem the discount code, which will be available in the beach towns of Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, South Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island.

The number of daily codes, available between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m., will be limited.

Remember these tips for a safe night on the roads:

It is never okay to drink and drive, even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely. Download NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app, available on Google Play for Android devices and Apple’s iTunes Store for iOS devices. SaferRide allows users to call a taxi or a predetermined friend and identifies the user’s location so he or she can be picked up. If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement. Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.