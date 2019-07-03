The Downstate Delaware Striders and Riders’ 41st annual Great Wyoming Buffalo Stampede will at 8 a.m. July 13 at Wyoming Park on East Third Street in Wyoming.

Runners can choose from a 5K run/walk or a 10K run. Both courses are mostly on paved roads through orchards and countryside.

The race will feature a post-race party at Brown’s Wyoming Tavern, including beer for participants with a valid ID, as well as non-alcoholic drinks and music. Mimosas, bloody marys and food will be available for purchase.

The race will feature newly redesigned handcrafted wooden buffalo awards, which will go to first-, second- and third-place male and female runners in five-year age groups starting at 9 and younger, through age 80 and older, and awards for the top-five male and female finishers in the 5K walk will be given.

Other features of the race include chip timing and technical shirts. Fresh fruit will be available at Wyoming Park. There will be a free kid race before the Stampede.

Registration is $25 through July 6, $30 after, at ddsr.org/buffalo-stampede. Military members receive discounted $20 registration. Event-day registration is also available. Participants can register and pick up race packets from 6 to 8 p.m. July 12 at Brown’s Wyoming Tavern, 5 N. Railroad Ave.

The event benefits the DDSR Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to local Kent County high school students annually.

For more, visit ddsr.org/buffalo-stampede.