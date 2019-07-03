Three Dover Capital City Rotary Club members were recognized May 16 for achieving Paul Harris Fellow status, and a guest from the University of Delaware Osher Lifelong Learning Institute addressed members about Lifelong Learning, housed at Wyoming United Methodist Church in Dover.

Paul Harris Fellows have cumulatively donated $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. They are provided a certificate and a lapel pin to identify them as a benefactor of the Rotary Foundation.

The donations provide tangible and significant assistance for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world and to provide assistance to programs in their own communities.

Dover's Capital City Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Maple Dale Country Club. For more, visit rotary.org or call 674-4138.