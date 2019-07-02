66-year-old Charles Lecates, of Seaford, charged

A Seaford man was arrested in Rehoboth after allegedly striking another man with his cane.

Just before 10 a.m., officers responded to Grove Park for a complaint of a disorderly subject. According to police, the victim was confronted by 66-year-old Charles Lecates when coming out of a bathroom stall. The two were familiar with each other from a previous dispute. Lecates allegedly struck the victim in the back of the head with a metal cane, causing injury.

Lecates was taken into custody without incident. At the time of arrest, he was also in possession of a large concealed knife.

Lecates was charged with second-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a weapon in a safe zone, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and disorderly conduct. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $75,500 secured bail.