A to Z Cycles presented Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity with a check June 27 for $7,869 from the fifth annual Hammer Down for Habitat Motorcycle Ride.

More than 150 motorcycle riders came together for a tour of Kent County. The ride is held every June to help raise money for CDHFH.

A to Z Cycles is active in community initiatives and has become a significant partner for CDHFH. The annual ride brings together motorcycle enthusiasts from all backgrounds and riding styles for an event that benefits the surrounding communities. The proceeds from this ride help CDHFH continue to build affordable homes for families in need in Kent County.

CDHFH works to revitalize Kent County communities by building and repairing homes in partnership with families in need. Since CDHFH was founded in 1990, the affiliate has built and renovated nearly 60 homes, housing more than 200 adults and children.

For more on A to Z Cycles, visit atozcycles.com or call 632-2272. For more on Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity, visit centraldelawarehabitat.org or call 526-2366.