Sussex Technical High School celebrated senior awards the week of June 5, recognizing nearly 150 students who have received technical awards, scholarships or other academic recognitions.

“Our students have achieved success in both their career-technical areas and traditional academic subjects,” said Principal John Demby. “Preparing students for their future, whether career or college, is central to our mission, and we take great pride in seeing all our Ravens hit their mark.”

Bridgeville students receiving awards were Jilver Angel-Velasquez, President's Education Award Gold; Kayla Booros, President's Education Award Gold, Athletic Health Care Senior Award, merit scholarship accepted from Washington College; Caleb Callaway, President's Education Award Silver; Maredy Felipe-Lucas, President's Education Award Silver, Contractors for a Cause Scholarship, Comcast Leaders & Achievers Scholarship, Delaware Solid Waste Authority John P. Healy Scholarship and Phillip Bartlett Scholarship; Grant LaChance, President's Education Award Gold; McKenna Longo, President's Education Award Gold, Soroptimist of Seaford Scholarship, Michael C. Ferguson Scholarship and Laurel Alumni Scholarship, merit scholarship accepted from the University of Delaware; and Carmen Velasquez-Velasquez, President's Education Award Silver and A.J. Creighton Memorial Scholarship.

Dagsboro students receiving awards were Imani Berry, President's Education Award Gold; and Haley Holloway, President's Education Award Gold.

Delmar students receiving awards were Devin Bunting, President's Education Award Gold; Kaila Dykes, Environmental and Landscape Technologies Senior Award; and Jordan Gerhardt, President's Education Award Gold, merit scholarship accepted from Drexel University.

Ellendale students receiving awards were Amber Blann, President's Education Award Gold and Michael C. Ferguson Scholarship; Selex-Anna Horsey, President's Education Award Gold and George E. Gordy Scholarship award, merit scholarship accepted from Goldey-Beacom College; Garrett Smith, President's Education Award Gold; and Janiya Stevens, President's Education Award Gold, merit scholarship accepted from Goldey-Beacom College.

Georgetown students receiving awards were Caleb Abbott, President's Education Award Gold, merit scholarship accepted from Misericordia University; William Argo, President's Education Award Silver, merit scholarship accepted from Monmouth University; Melissa Berduo-Roblero, President's Education Award Gold and Health Professions Senior Award; Tommy Cheung, President's Education Award Gold; Jose Cuazitl-Rojas, President's Education Award Silver, merit scholarship accepted from Virginia Wesleyan College; Trevor Daisey, President's Education Award Gold; Casey Fisher, President's Education Award Gold, Don and Ann Ward Scholarship and Health Professions Senior Award; Trey Hatfield, Delaware Wrestling Alliance, Delaware State Troopers Association and Greenwood Alumni Scholarship; Rebekah Hitchcock, President's Education Award Gold and Michael C. Ferguson Scholarship; Tyller Jackson, President's Education Award Gold and Michael C. Ferguson Scholarship; Morgan Johnson, President's Education Award Gold and WBOC/Mountaire Scholarship Award; Rebecca Lenhart, President's Education Award Gold and Electrical Senior Award; Robert Locklear, President's Education Award Silver; Lindsey Lopez-Cotoc, President's Education Award Silver

Tracey Ortiz-Reyes and President's Education Award Gold; Azucena Ortiz-Roblero, President's Education Award Silver; Alexis Porohnavi, President's Education Award Gold; Carson Pulley, President's Education Award Silver; Rachel Rohman, President's Education Award Gold, merit scholarship accepted from the University of Delaware; Tyler Rust, President's Education Award Gold, George E. Gordy Scholarship Award, Math Outstanding Senior Award and Cisco Networking Academy Senior Award; Neyda Sandoval-Sanchez, President's Education Award Gold; Paige Shockley, President's Education Award Gold and Cosmetology Senior Award; Jasmine Showard, President's Education Award Silver, Michael C. Ferguson Scholarship and Health Professions Senior Award; and Karli Sunnergren, President's Education Award Gold and Social Studies Elijah Ray Award, merit scholarship accepted from the University of Delaware.

Greenwood students receiving awards were Corrin Farris, President's Education Award Silver; Kristen Nichols, President's Education Award Gold; Brandon Polite, President's Education Award Gold; and Taylor Wroten, WGMD Scholar-Athlete Award, Richard I. Lewis Scholarship, President's Education Award Gold and Dublin Hill 4-H Club Award.

Harbeson students receiving awards were Matthew McLaughlin, President's Education Award Gold.

Laurel students receiving awards were Alexa Allen, President's Education Award Gold, Hospitality Senior Award, Nanticoke Health Services Healthcare Scholarship, Laurel Alumni Scholarship; David Allen, President's Education Award Gold; Carolina Culley, President's Education Award Silver; Evan Dennis, President's Education Award Silver, Carpentry and Construction Management Senior Award; Gabrielle Guy, President's Education Award Gold, Dental Services Senior Award, merit scholarship accepted from Salisbury University; Brady Lingo, President's Education Award Silver, Michael C. Ferguson Scholarship; Haley Owens, President's Education Award Silver; Ashton Platzke, President's Education Award Silver; Caleb Pusey, President's Education Award Silver, HVAC Senior Award; Caleb Reid, merit scholarship accepted from Stevenson University; Austin Ruark, President's Education Award Gold, Laurel Lioness Club Award, Laurel Alumni Scholarship, merit scholarship accepted from North Carolina State University; Kurt Rushing, President's Education Award Silver; Taylor Smith, President's Education Award Gold; Mercedes Spray, President's Education Award Silver; Haley Timmons, President's Education Award Silver, President's Education Award Gold, Health Professions Senior Award; Amy Venables, President's Education Award Gold, Michael C. Ferguson Scholarship, Janosik Family Scholarship; Nick Whaley, President's Education Award Gold, Molly Murray Scholarship, Greater Lewes Foundation, Science Outstanding Senior Award, Laurel American Legion Post 19, George & Jeanette Carey Scholarship, Sussex Foundation Scholarship, Laurel Alumni Scholarship, merit scholarship accepted from the University of Delaware; Makel'eh Williams, President's Education Award Silver, merit scholarship accepted from Virginia Commonwealth University; and Jacqueline Yeo, President’s Education Award Gold, Business, Finance and Marketing Senior Award, merit scholarship accepted from Salisbury University.

Lewes students receiving awards were Ivan Alonso, Michael C. Ferguson Scholarship; Ryan Bradley, President's Education Award Gold, Media Broadcasting Communications Senior Award, merit scholarship accepted from Berklee College of Music; Jacob Hoffpauir, President's Education Award Gold, merit scholarship accepted from Drexel University; Joshua Hoffpauir, President's Education Award Gold, Michael C. Ferguson Scholarship, merit scholarship accepted from Drexel University; Edwin Lange, President's Education Award Silver; Patricia Oliphant, President's Education Award Gold

Nicolette Phillips, merit scholarship accepted from Wingate University; Savanna Riedel, President's Education Award Silver, Michael C. Ferguson Scholarship; Colton Schweiger, President's Education Award Silver; Gian Singh, President's Education Award Silver; and Hannah Wolk, President's Education Award Silver, Media Broadcasting Communications Senior Award, merit scholarship accepted from West Chester University.

Lincoln students receiving awards were Bailey Kemp, President's Education Award Gold, merit scholarship accepted from Palm Beach Atlantic University; Alexis Spruill, President's Education Award Silver; and Sierra Webb, President's Education Award Gold.

Milford students receiving awards were Chase Albright, President's Education Award Gold, Media Broadcasting Communications Senior Award, merit scholarship accepted from Delaware State University; Ryan Betts, President's Education Award Silver; Madelyn Carter, President's Education Award Gold; Melissa Castaneda, President's Education Award Silver; Dalianny Corporan, President's Education Award Gold, Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice Scholarship, Milford Rotary Club Scholarship, Optimist Oratorical contest; Tabitha Harris, Dutton Automotive Scholarship, merit scholarship accepted from the University of Northwestern Ohio; Jonathan Lee, President's Education Award Gold, George B. McGorman Memorial Scholarship, Dutton Math/Science Scholarship, Dental Services Senior Award, Avenue Church Scholarship, Jill Biden Scholarship; and Egla Navarro, President's Education Award Gold.

Millsboro students receiving awards were Marisol Azar, President's Education Award Silver; Summer Beardsley, President's Education Award Gold; Sarah Buoni, President's Education Award Gold, Michael C. Ferguson Scholarship; William Burton, President's Education Award Silver; Cierra Cathell, President's Education Award Silver, Health Professions Senior Award; Diamond Channels, President's Education Award Silver, Criminal Justice Senior Award, Millsboro Lions Club Scholarship, New Dimensions Ministries Scholarship; Lawrence Drummond, President's Education Award Silver; Steven Drummond, President's Education Award Gold; Sydney Gross, President's Education Award Gold, Spanish Outstanding Senior Award, Media Broadcasting Communications Senior Award, Brittingham Scholarship, David Simmons — Malleable Mind Scholarship, merit scholarship accepted from High Point University; Deziree' Handy, President's Education Award Gold; Abigail Hudson, President's Education Award Silver; David Lisiewski, President's Education Award Silver; Ryan Morrow, President's Education Award Gold; Onaedo Okoye, President's Education Award Gold, McDonald's Scholarship, merit scholarship accepted from the University of Delaware; Charleigh Redington, President's Education Award Gold, Child Education Senior Award, Sussex Tech Education Association Elizabeth White Memorial Scholarship; Courtney Rogers, Michael C. Ferguson Scholarship; Haley Tingle, Michael C. Ferguson Scholarship; Ethan Ward, WGMD Scholar-Athlete Award, Business, Finance and Marketing Senior Award, President's Education Award Gold, merit scholarship accepted from West Virginia University; Matt Warrington, Don and Ann Ward Scholarship, Rebecca Bundick Memorial Scholarship; and Olivia Workman, President's Education Award Silver.

Milton students receiving awards were Nanci Cancinos-Cash, President's Education Award Gold, William Wilson Scholarship; Jeremy Carpenter, President's Education Award Gold; Carl James Schirmer, Automotive Senior Award, merit scholarship accepted from the University of Northwestern Ohio; Mi'Cah Shelton, President's Education Award Silver, William C. Jason Scholarship, DSU Sussex County Alumnae Chapter Scholarship, Sunshine Circle Club Scholarship; and Alyssa Thawley, merit scholarship accepted from McDaniel College.

Nassau students receiving awards were Hayley Wilson, President’s Education Award Gold.

Ocean View students receiving awards were Camryn Courtney, President's Education Award Silver; Madison Shifflett, President's Education Award Gold, merit scholarship accepted from Lesley University; and Riley Wagner, President's Education Award Gold.

Seaford students receiving awards were Meghan Allen, merit scholarship accepted from Chowan University; Jenna Beard, President's Education Award Gold; Leah Cameron, President's Education Award Gold, Michael C. Ferguson Scholarship; Brinae Cannon Fooks, President's Education Award Silver; Bayleigh Carlisle, President's Education Award Silver; Noah Covington, President's Education Award Silver; Kelsey Fowler, President's Education Award Silver, George E. Gordy Scholarship award, merit scholarship accepted from Rollins College; Seth Glickman, President's Education Award Gold, English Outstanding Senior Award, merit scholarship accepted from Widener University; Braydan Graham, President's Education Award Gold, Criminal Justice Senior Award, merit scholarship accepted from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore; Sophie Hanenfeld, President's Education Award Gold, merit scholarship accepted from Elizabethtown College; Macenzie Hastings, President's Education Award Gold; Alexandra Holland, President's Education Award Gold; Sean Kvilhaug, President's Education Award Silver; Mohamad Mahmood, George B. McGorman Memorial Scholarship, Michael C. Ferguson Scholarship, merit scholarship accepted from the University of Delaware; Jacob Maske, Environmental and Landscape Technologies Senior Award, Eastern Star Scholarship; Jared Maske, merit scholarship from the University of Northwestern Ohio

Stevie Mayer, President's Education Award Gold; Robert Mitchell, President's Education Award Gold, merit scholarship accepted from Messiah College; Antonio Monaco, President's Education Award Gold; Alexis Penuel, President's Education Award Gold; Jeannie Saintphard, President's Education Award Silver, Nanticoke Health Services Healthcare Scholarship, merit scholarship accepted from Delaware State University; Athena Sammons, President's Education Award Gold, American Legion Post 28 Auxiliary Scholarship; Regan Sammons, President's Education Award Silver, merit scholarship accepted from Arcadia University; Becky Trader, President's Education Award Gold, Sons and Daughters of Italy Scholarship, merit scholarship accepted from Furman University; Zhane Waples, merit scholarship accepted from Goldey-Beacom College; Valencia Whealton, President's Education Award Gold, Michael C. Ferguson Scholarship, Health Professions Senior Award; Rebecca Wheatley, President's Education Award Gold, merit scholarship accepted from Nova Southeastern University; and Joseph Wilder, President's Education Award Silver, Digital Publishing & Design Senior Award, Cavallaro Design Scholarship.

Selbyville students receiving awards were Patrick Cassat, President's Education Award Silver; Hannah LoRusso, President's Education Award Gold, Lord Baltimore Women's Club Scholarship, Women's Club of the Keenwicks Scholarship, St. George's Episcopal Church Women Scholarship, Delaware Lions Foundation Scholarship, Midway Lions Scholarship, Gallo Gives Foundation Business Scholarship; Airelle Parker, President's Education Award Silver; and Ava Trate, President's Education Award Silver.

Smyrna students receiving awards were Bradlee Pase, Collision Repair Senior Award.