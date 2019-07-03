Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. recognized William Smallwood, of Camden, as Employee of the Year 2018 during its 57th annual awards dinner.

Smallwood was previously named Employee of the Second Quarter 2018.

More than 200 guests attended KSI’s awards dinner to celebrate the 2018 employees of the quarter. Each person was brought on stage where they were presented a plaque from KSI, a Delaware Senate Tribute sponsored by Sen. Dave Wilson and a House of Representatives Tribute co-sponsored by Reps. Charles Postles and Bryan Shupe. Smallwood also received a Visa gift card from Dover Federal Credit Union.

For more, visit ksiinc.org or call 422-4014, ext. 3015.