Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. received a donation from the Knights of Columbus, Brother Vincent Council in Smyrna during the KSI 57th annual awards dinner at the Modern Maturity Center.

The Knights of Columbus, the largest Roman Catholic men’s fraternal organization, raises funds to support citizens who have a disability. The Brother Vincent Council and other local councils participate in an annual Tootsie Roll campaign, during which time donations are solicited to help those with intellectual or physical disabilities. Council members gather at various store locations giving out Tootsie Rolls and encouraging people to make a donation. They also have Tootsie Rolls and donation jars in some local businesses.

For more, visit ksiinc.org, call 422-4014, ext. 3015, or email hollisa@ksiinc.org.