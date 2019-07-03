Staff at the Dover store of Jersey Mike’s Subs presented a check for $38,227.58, the proceeds from its Month of Giving campaign, to David Woods, director of development at Autism Delaware.

Six Jersey Mike’s locations on the Delmarva Peninsula participated in the campaign, which designated Autism Delaware as the recipient of donations collected by customers throughout March, as well as 100% of the proceeds from sales on the sub shop’s Day of Giving, held March 27.

This is Autism Delaware’s sixth year as beneficiary of the campaign, thanks to a desire on the part of Delmarva franchise owner Brad Mouly to bring attention to the good work of the agency in addressing the rising incidence of autism.