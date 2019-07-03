The main and north gate construction projects at Dover Air Force Base are scheduled to be completed July 5.

Several upcoming installation entry gate changes will be made to help facilitate the return to normal gate operations. The purpose of construction was to upgrade the gate infrastructure to sustain the safety and security of the installation.

The main gate will reopen at 10 p.m. July 5, and will be the base’s primary entrance and exit point and will remain open 24/7.

The north gate will close at 10 p.m. July 5 and will return to limited hours July 8. It will be open from 6:30 to 8 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, closed for lunch, and exit-only from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The south gate commercial vehicle inspection area will be closed starting July 8 to all Department of Defense ID card holders. Only commercial vehicles and deliveries will be allowed to process through the south gate.

The visitor center will continue to operate during normal hours.

For more, visit dover.af.mil.