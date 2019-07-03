The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife announced July 2 that the 2019-20 Delaware Hunting & Trapping guide is now available at participating license agents throughout the state; at the Division of Fish & Wildlife’s licensing desk in the Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover; and at bit.ly/2YsQb0K.

This year’s cover features the winning photo from this year’s Hunting Photography Contest, “Hunting Memories” by Harry Hoch Jr., of Greenwood, featuring his father Harry L. Hoch and friend Bill Cole, after a hunt near Harrington.

The guide lists season dates for the 2019-20 hunting and trapping seasons, including migratory game bird seasons, as well as a summary of Delaware laws and regulations for legal harvest of game animals. Readers can also find information on licensing/permit requirements, including the hunting and trapping license fee structure and information on the Conservation Access Pass for state wildlife areas. Public land hunting opportunities, hunting and trapping classes offered by the Division of Fish & Wildlife’s Hunter Education Program and other hunting, trapping and wildlife information are also included in the guide.

Delaware hunting and trapping licenses and waterfowl stamps for the 2019-20 seasons went on sale July 1. Most Delaware residents 16 or older and younger than 65, and non-residents 16 or older, must purchase an adult hunting license to hunt in Delaware. A resident or nonresident junior hunting license is required for hunters ages 13-15.

Hunting licenses and Delaware waterfowl stamps can be purchased online, at the licensing desk in DNREC’s Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901, and by license agents statewide. To find a participating agent, or to purchase a license online, visit bit.ly/2H7eZ72.

For more, call 739-9918.