The Delaware Technical Community College Terry Campus division of Workforce Development and Community Education held a graduation ceremony June 10 for students who successfully completed workforce training programs.

Students honored and acknowledged during the ceremony were Triniece Colmon and Jenique Josephs, certified electronic health records specialist; Chelsea Chambers, Tiaisha Davis, Lakeshia Hill, Eduino Legros, Wilkelly Legros, Kelly Manning, Kevin Miller and Latoya Smith, certified clinical medical assistant and certified electronic health records specialist; Christine Bell, Brittney Lomax, Marilyn Parnell, Ramatou Traore and Sharitha Washington, certified central service technician; Jennifer Goodwin, Christine Harris, Renee Johnson and Isaura Soto Batista, certified dialysis technician; Rene Borja, Isabella Cannelongo, Maryia Hrabliuk, Remi Juvennelliano and Kimberly Morrow, certified electrocardiogram technician; Alicia Alcocer, Aysia Banks, Anita Galarza Hernandez, Cindy Jacques, Oluwakemi Jegede, Moira Kamara, Paulette Kallo, Regina Lecompte, Phylicia Marcelin, Isabelle Marcus, Jenell Murphy, Dawnetta Pearson, Clarissa Peden-Washington, Effie Rodriguez, Jennifer Sagar, Kathy Thornton and Arianna Williams, certified nursing assistant; Catherine McGuckin and Brittany Quimby, certified patient care technician; Aiden Abbott, Alicia Bellace, Amanda Campbell, Jennifer Immediato, Samantha Jamison, Alexis Mitchell, Debra Mosley and Effie Rodriguez, certified phlebotomy technician; Chloe Goddard and Kyra Williams, emergency medical technician; Kimberly Sestak, home health aide; Carloyn Alleyne, Jeffery McMullen, Sean Mis, Yumei Qu, David Reagen and Donna Svinis, America’s Promise — Java-certified associate program; and Malik Abu Zayd, Ellen Arthur, Chanda Barnett-Millhouse, Daryl Coverdale, Joseph Dorival, Sean Duffy, Justin Fisher Jr., Zackary Hardy, Ronald Howdershelt III, Jamar Hynson, Trevor Johnson, Michael Kressman, Yvonne Lewis, Sean Quirk, Michael Tiller, Armani Townsend and Aldous Velarde, America’s Promise — advanced manufacturing.

For more, email terry-workforcedevelopment@dtcc.edu or call 857-1400.