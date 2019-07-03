Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. named Andrew Showell, of Georgetown, its Outstanding Staff Person of the Year 2018 with its Clifford T. Crouch Excellence in Service Award during KSI’s 57th annual awards dinner at the Modern Maturity Center.

Showell also received a Senate Tribute sponsored by Sen. Dave Wilson, and a House of Representatives Tribute co-sponsored by Reps. Charles Postles and Bryan Shupe.

Showell is a direct support professional at KSI.

For more, visit ksiinc.org or call 422-4014, ext. 3015.